DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

DCGO stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

