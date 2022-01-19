Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

BBWI stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $6,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,925,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

