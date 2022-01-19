AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

LOGI opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

