AGF Investments LLC Sells 13,256 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

