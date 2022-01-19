AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GII opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.