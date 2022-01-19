AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $119,101,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.73 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

