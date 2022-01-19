Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 22,518 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $31,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of AMH opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

