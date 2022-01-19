Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,298 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

