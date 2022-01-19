Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 84,706 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.08% of Matson worth $37,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 197.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Matson by 309.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $275,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.