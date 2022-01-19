Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.04% of Navient worth $33,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Navient by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

