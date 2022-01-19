Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

