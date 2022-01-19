CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

