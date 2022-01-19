IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,725 shares of company stock worth $6,055,935 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

