Crust Network Hits Market Capitalization of $27.39 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $8.95 or 0.00021237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $27.39 million and approximately $954,373.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

