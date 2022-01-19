Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

NKE stock opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

