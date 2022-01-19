Piper Sandler Comments on Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $240.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.37. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.