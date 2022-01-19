Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

Shares of ENX stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

