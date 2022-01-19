FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

