Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EVG opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

