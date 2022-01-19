Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.92. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Catalent stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock worth $388,833,744 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

