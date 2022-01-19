Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

