Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $49.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.60 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.