Research Analysts Set Expectations for JFE Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JFE in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JFE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Shares of JFEEF stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. JFE has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

