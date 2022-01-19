USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on February 4th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,909.1%.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 2.09. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

