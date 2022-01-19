China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Short Interest Update

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS CHNUF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. China Education Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
China Education Resources Company Profile
