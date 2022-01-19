China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Short Interest Update

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHNUF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. China Education Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get China Education Resources alerts:

China Education Resources Company Profile

China Education Resources, Inc engages in the provision of education solutions. It operates through the Canada and China geographical segments. The firm’s services include school platform, online tutoring program, and digital education products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.