Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Decreases By 27.5%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $17.49.

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

