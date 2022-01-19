Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 17th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by 41.9% over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 114.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

