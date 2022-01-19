Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Decreases By 28.2%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

