Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Decreases By 28.2%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.
About Fibra Terrafina
