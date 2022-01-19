Zacks: Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. fuboTV has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $57.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

