SYNC Network Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.62 million and $1,202.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00312623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 125,804,025 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

