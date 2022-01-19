Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Downgraded by Pi Financial to Neutral

Pi Financial cut shares of Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Shares of EXN stock opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$4.76.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.