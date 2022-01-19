Ratecoin Market Cap Achieves $51,603.08 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $51,603.08 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

