FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Reduced by Analyst

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $8.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.00.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$97.90 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.99 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$99.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.