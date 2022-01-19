All Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 58.2% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

