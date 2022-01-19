KBC Group NV Has $4.32 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 76,565 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after buying an additional 295,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,533 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $218.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

