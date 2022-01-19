KBC Group NV Sells 744 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

