Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capri were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 5,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 409,081 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 492,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.