Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.