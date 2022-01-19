AGF Investments Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

