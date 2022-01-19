Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA stock opened at $359.73 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $218.58 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average of $327.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.