AGF Investments Inc. Has $524,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,556,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

