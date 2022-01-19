AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.68.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

