Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

