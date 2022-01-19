Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.73.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$49.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$373.17 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

