Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

