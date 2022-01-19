Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 304.0% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.23 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

