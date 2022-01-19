RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $4,280,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.37. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.