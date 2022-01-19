NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 19,100 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4,775.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 846,993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

