ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 515.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.37% of ChampionX worth $61,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 28.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 49.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

