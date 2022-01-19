CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

